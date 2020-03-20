Nation Vietnam’s coronavirus tally rises to 85 cases The Saigon Times Daily Friday, Mar 20, 2020,11:57 (GMT+7) Vietnam’s coronavirus tally rises to 85 casesThe Saigon Times Daily A health care worker visits a patient at Thanh Hoa Province Hospital – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Ministry of Health late last night (March 19) reported nine more coronavirus infections, taking to 85 the total number of confirmed cases in the country. Most of the new cases are Vietnamese people returning from the United Kingdom. Hanoi has the most new infections, including the 77th, 78th, 84th and 85th cases, according to data on the ministry’s website. The 77th is a 25-year-old woman living in Thanh Xuan District, while the 78th is a 22-year-old man in Bac Tu Liem District. Both of are Vietnamese students who returned from Britain on March 17 at Noi Bai International airport on Flight QR976 and Flight EK394, respectively. Two other cases in the capital city are also students coming back from the UK, both on Flight VN0054 arriving at Noi Bai International Airport on March 18. The 84th case is a 21-year-old man in Dong Da District, while the 85th, 20, lives in Ba Dinh District. All of them are being… Read full this story
