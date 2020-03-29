Nation Vietnam reports nine new coronavirus cases, mainly in Hanoi The Saigon Times Sunday, Mar 29, 2020,20:19 (GMT+7) Vietnam reports nine new coronavirus cases, mainly in HanoiThe Saigon Times A woman delivers free face masks in Hanoi – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Ministry of Health confirmed nine new coronavirus infections as of 6:30 p.m. today, March 29, with most of the cases reported in Hanoi, taking the country’s Covid-19 tally to 188. A 43-year-old journalist living in Cau Giay District, Hanoi is the first journalist in the country infected with the coronavirus. She had an interview with the 148th case on March 12, according to Thanh Nien newspaper. Two cases were linked to the Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital, including a 38-year-old man in Hoai Duc District, who was treated at the hospital’s neurology department in eight days before returning home on March 19, and a 44-year-old woman in My Duc District, who worked at the hospital and had close contact with the 169th case. There were two foreign nationals among the new cases, including a 30-year-old American man in Tay Ho District, Hanoi, who arrived at Noi Bai International Airport on flight VN54 on March 13, and a 52-year-old French woman arriving at… Read full this story

