Nation Vietnam reports five new coronavirus cases The Saigon Times Daily Tuesday, Mar 17, 2020,20:58 (GMT+7) Vietnam reports five new coronavirus casesThe Saigon Times Daily A man disinfects a coffee shop in Binh Thuan Province – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Ministry of Health reported five more coronavirus cases today, March 17, including three in HCMC, one in Hanoi, and one in Quang Ninh Province, bringing the country’s total number of confirmed cases to 66. The 62nd patient is a 18-year-old student returning to Vietnam from the UK on Vietnam Airlines flight landing at Van Don International Airport on March 16. He lives in Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi. The patient is being quarantined at Vietnam Sweden Hospital in Uong Bi, Quang Ninh Province with stable health condition, according to Tuoi Tre Online. The 63rd case is a 20-year-old student from the UK arriving at Noi Bai International Airport on flight TG 564 on March 15. Her address is Mandarin Garden apartment in Trung Hoa Ward, Cau Giay District, Hanoi. She is being quarantined at the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Dong Anh District, Hanoi with stable health condition. Meanwhile, three cases were confirmed as positive in HCMC, according to the Pasteur Institute HCMC…. Read full this story

Vietnam reports five new coronavirus cases have 265 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 17, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.