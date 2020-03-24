Nation Vietnam reports 11 new coronavirus cases The Saigon Times Tuesday, Mar 24, 2020,22:27 (GMT+7) Vietnam reports 11 new coronavirus casesThe Saigon Times Two foreign tourists in Hanoi are instructed how to wear a face mask properly – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnam has reported 11 new coronavirus infections in HCMC, Hanoi, Lai Chau and Thanh Hoa, bringing the total number of confirmed cases countrywide as of 9 p.m. today, March 24 to 134. Six of the new cases were reported in HCMC, according to Thanh Nien newspaper. Three of them, including a 52-year-old Brazilian man living in District 2, a 22-year-old South African woman in District 7, and a 23-year-old Vietnamese man in Tan Phu District, had visited or worked at Buddha bar in District 2. Local media reported that the bar had been visited by the 91st, 97th, and 98th cases. Three other cases in HCMC included a 28-year-old South African man in District 7, and 30-year-old and 23-year-old Vietnamese men in Binh Chanh District. They are being quarantined at Cu Chi field hospital or Can Gio quarantine center. Hanoi reported three new cases, including two 20-year-old male students returning home from the UK on March 20, and a 25-year-old woman from… Read full this story

