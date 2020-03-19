Nation Vietnam prepares medicines for 10,000 Covid-19 patients The Saigon Times Daily Thursday, Mar 19, 2020,18:09 (GMT+7) Vietnam prepares medicines for 10,000 Covid-19 patientsThe Saigon Times Daily An isolation center in the northern mountainous province of Hoa Binh. Medical companies in Vietnam have been asked to ensure adequate supplies of medicines to serve at least 10,000 cases of Covid-19 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Medical companies in Vietnam have been asked to ensure adequate supplies of medicines to serve at least 10,000 cases of Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. The Drug Administration of Vietnam, under the Ministry of Health, sent this request to medical manufacturers and importers in the country, in preparation for a scenario when the pandemic worsens. These businesses were told to ramp up the supply of pharmaceutical drugs and materials and work out business plans to meet the demand for health care facilities and essential medicines to treat the potential number of Covid-19 patients. There are no vaccines or drugs available to fight the new coronavirus at present. The Health Ministry’s main method of treatment for Covid-19 is supportive care. That means doctors treat the symptoms of infected patients and detect and address respiratory or kidney failures or… Read full this story
