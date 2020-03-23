Vietnam leaving nobody behind

Overseas Vietnamese make their way back to the homeland, Photo: Hoang Manh Thang Apart from this, and the fact that I do not have to wait in a queue, everything is as usual – astounding considering how many countries currently have issued curfews and restricted public life dramatically. Meanwhile, life in Vietnam amid the current health crisis is still relatively normal. Like many shops, cafes, and other businesses in Bach Khoa, one of the largest university areas in Hanoi, student shop has seen better times. Most students – and that means most people in the area – have gone to their home towns and villages outside of Hanoi. For more than five weeks now, there has virtually not been any school, one of many precautions that the Vietnamese government has taken from the beginning to prevent the spread of the epidemic. Six weeks have passed since the first person infected with the novel coronavirus came to Vietnam. Now, around 80 people have been infected and nobody has yet died, with 17 patients already recovered fully. It came as a small shock to everyone when the country saw the 17th patient after 22 days without any new infections. However, after a… Read full this story

