Nation Vietnam issues travel advisory for Singapore By Thanh Thom Monday, Mar 16, 2020,14:27 (GMT+7) Vietnam issues travel advisory for SingaporeBy Thanh Thom Tourists wearing masks take photos at Singapore's Jewel Changi Airport following the coronavirus outbreak on the island on March 5. Vietnam has warned against all but essential travel to Singapore and other countries – PHOTO: REUTERS HCMC – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised the Vietnamese people against non-essential travel to Singapore, which has adopted stringent entry measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. In the wake of the growing Covid-19 outbreak, Singaporean authorities put in place additional border restriction measures as the country on Sunday confirmed 14 new infections, the most in one day, including nine imported ones. More than three-quarters of cases registered in the past three days involved people who had recently traveled abroad, with the majority involving residents in the country, according to Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH). From Monday, all travelers, including Singapore residents, long-term pass holders and short-term visitors, entering Singapore with a recent travel history to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Japan, Switzerland or the United Kingdom within the last two weeks will be issued a 14-day stay-home notice….

