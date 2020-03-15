Nation Vietnam issues travel advisory amid coronavirus pandemic The Saigon Times Daily Sunday, Mar 15, 2020,13:33 (GMT+7) Vietnam issues travel advisory amid coronavirus pandemic The Saigon Times Daily A health worker disinfects a Vietnam Airlines airplane to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on February 21, 2020. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised Vietnamese citizens to not go abroad while those returning to the country from foreign countries should honestly declare their health conditions and travel history – PHOTO: REUTERS HCMC – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised Vietnamese citizens to not travel abroad at this time while those returning to the country from foreign countries should honestly declare their health conditions and travel history to protect them and the community from the coronavirus. The ministrys Consular Department has made recommendations amid the coronavirus pandemic, advising Vietnamese nationals not to travel to coronavirus-hit countries and territories. As for citizens who reside abroad, the department has advised them to avoid public gatherings, and strictly comply with coronavirus infection prevention and control measures. In addition, they should keep calm, follow the latest developments of the situation and stop spreading false or misleading information about the deadly virus. The… Read full this story

