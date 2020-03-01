|Members of the Steering Board of the ASEAN Women’s Circle in Washington DC in a joint photo
The activities included a Malaysian cuisine day, visits to the Library of Congress and the Botanic Garden in Washington D.C. and the publication of the book “A Taste of ASEAN Cuisine,” heard a meeting of the AWC-DC chaired by Nguyen Phuong Lien, spouse of the Vietnamese Ambassador to the U.S., on February 28.
On the occasion of the meeting, following Vietnam’s initiative, a fashion show was held, honoring traditional and modern costumes of the 10 ASEAN nations.
Participants were offered a chance to enjoy food of Vietnam and other ASEAN members. They were also introduced to Vietnam’s tourist attractions through banners displayed at the event.
At the AWC-DC meeting, Kay Thi Kyi Wynn, the spouse of the Myanmar Ambassador to the U.S., was elected as the Chair of the association in 2020.
Source: VNA
