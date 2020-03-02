Vietnam faces exchange rate risks when importing electricity

Vietnam plans to buy more electricity from neighbouring countries, but a big loss of VND3.09 trillion is pending.

Nguyen Anh Tuan, Director of the Electricity Regulatory Authority of Vietnam, hopes the proportion of imports out of the total electricity volume mobilized will decrease.

As many as 47 out of 62 power projects with the large capacity of over 200 MW are going very slowly. Of 19 BOT projects, only four have become operational, while the others are still under execution or negotiations. This has led to the prediction that Vietnam would increase the imports.

Kim Chi

