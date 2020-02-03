Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung talks to Vietnam News agency about the National Public Portal Service that aims to tackle petty corruption. Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung. — Photo vietnamfinance.vn What are the advantages and disadvantages of the national public portal? The portal is designed to connect the Government with people and enterprises. It was officially launched on December 9 after nine months of development. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said the portal reiterated the Government’s determination to step up practical e-governance to serve people and enterprises. Within a month, the portal has attracted 10.3 million people, and during that time 29,000 passwords were issued and 530,000 administrative procedures were handled. The portal hosts eight public services, including new forms for domestic and international driving licences and electric bill payments, which have been appreciated by the public for their convenience. Which Government agency has been assigned to control the portal? The absolute security of the portal, including personal information, has been the main focus. We are confident that with lessons learned from Estonia, ministries, sectors and localities will keep the data safe and sound. Government agencies assigned by the Prime… Read full this story

Vietnam declares war on petty corruption have 292 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at March 2, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.