Vietnam considers buying 200,000 coronavirus test kits from S. Korea

HCMC – The Vietnamese Ministry of Health plans to import 200,000 rapid test kits for Covid-19, the infectious disease caused by the novel coronavirus, from South Korea.

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long noted at a teleconference on March 29 that the country is not suffering a shortage of biological products, which are used to test for the disease, including those used in real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reactions (RT-PCR) and in rapid testing.

The ministry is expected to secure 100,000 biological products for Covid-19 testing on March 30 and plans to purchase another batch of the same amount in April.

Long stated that the batch of Covid-19 test kits from South Korea will mainly be used to check the 37,000 people being kept in quarantine in concentrated zones, thousands of people self-isolating at home and everyone visiting Bach Mai Hospital, one of the largest hospitals in northern Vietnam, from March 12….

