Vietnam confirms new case of coronavirus infection

The Saigon Times Daily

Truc Bach Street in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh District, where Vietnam’s 17th Covid-19 patient resides, has been blocked – PHOTO: VIETNAMPLUS

HCMC – A 26-year-old woman who returned to Vietnam on March 2 from a trip to the United Kingdom, France and Italy, has tested positive for coronavirus.

She was admitted to hospital on March 5 and tested positive for the virus the next day. This is the nation’s 17th confirmed case, after 10 days had passed without a new patient being diagnosed with coronavirus, the local media reported.

At an urgent meeting on March 6, Hanoi Department of Health director Nguyen Khac Hien said the patient, N.H.N., is a hotel manager residing on Truc Bach Street in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh District. She is now being treated at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Kim Chung Commune of Hanoi’s Dong Anh District.

According to the department, the patient traveled to London on February 15. On February 18, she continued on to Lombardy, Italy, which is now the epicenter of the Covid-19 outbreak in Italy.

However, Lombardy had not yet reported the outbreak of the disease during N.H.N.’s visit.

She later left Italy for Paris and returned to London on February 26.

On February 29, she began coughing, but did not seek medical help. She reportedly suffered from body aches the following day.

She flew back to Vietnam on Vietnam Airlines flight VN0054 from London and landed in Hanoi at 4:30 a.m. on March 2. At that time, she did not have a fever.

After completing immigration procedures, the patient was driven home in a family car.

Following her becoming ill, she voluntarily quarantined herself at home and took preventive measures, such as wearing face masks and refraining from leaving her home.

On March 5, her body temperature was measured at 38 degrees Celsius, her coughing became more severe and she felt fatigued.

She then underwent a health checkup at Hong Ngoc Hospital on Yen Ninh Street in Ba Dinh District and was diagnosed with pneumonia.

She was later transferred to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases at 6 p.m. on March 5, where officials said she tested positive for the coronavirus.

Upon receiving news of the first coronavirus case in Hanoi, the Hanoi Department of Health has asked the Hanoi Center for Disease Control to assign three teams of first responders to coordinate with the Ba Dinh medical center and relevant agencies to identify and track those people who came into contact with the patient on Truc Bach Street, along with those in Hong Ngoc Hospital and the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

Vietnam Airlines flight VN0054 had 201 passengers, four pilots and 12 flight attendants on board. Vietnam Airlines is cooperating with the assigned agencies to collect information about those people aboard the flight.

At the patient’s home, eight people were in close contact with her, including her father, aunt, five home helpers and a personal chauffeur. All of them are reportedly in stable condition and no one has shown signs of coughing or fever.

At Hong Ngoc Hospital, 17 people had been in contact with the patient. They are also reported in good health.

All people who were in contact with the patient are being isolated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases and undergoing tests. In addition, people who were in contact with these people have been required to self-isolate at home.

The Hanoi Department of Health has sprayed disinfectants in the patient’s house, the neighborhood, Hong Ngoc Hospital and the homes of people in contact with the patient.

The Hanoi government has also blocked Truc Bach Street, with 22 households including 176 residents put under quarantine, and closed shops in the area.

Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue, at a meeting on March 6, asked the municipal steering committee for Covid-19 infection prevention and control to receive updates on the health conditions of the patient and those in contact with her, and quickly identify the passengers and crew members aboard the VN0054 flight.

As for the reopening of schools in the city on March 9, he said the city will consider the situation and make a final decision.

Further, the Ministry of Health has asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to inform diplomatic agencies in the United Kingdom and France about the patient’s journey so that they can put in place control measures.