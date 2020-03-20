Vietnam adjusts entry regulations based on non-discriminatory principles

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang (Photo: VNA) She said that in the context of the outbreak, many countries and territories, including member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), have put restrictive measures in place at different levels for the entry of foreigners. Vietnam’s recent measures are based on the development of the pandemic and in accordance with the provisions of International Health Regulutions. They are being carried out on the principle of non-discrimination, she affirmed. Compulsory health monitoring and quarantine measures are applied to both Vietnamese and foreigners with the primary goal of ensuring the safety and health of Vietnamese citizens and overseas visitors in Vietnam, as well as preventing and curbing the spread of the pandemic in the community, the spokesperson said. Vietnam highly appreciates and hopes to receive more understanding, sharing and cooperation from other countries and territories in implementing these decisions. The country will continue keeping a close watch on the situation to promptly make appropriate adjustments, Hang said. While answering reporters’ queries about whether there is discrimination of foreigners during COVID-19, the spokesperson stressed that the country’s ministries and localities have taken measures according to the government’s… Read full this story

