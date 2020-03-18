Viet Nam’s garment exports down in two months

Viet Nam’s textile and garment exports of the first two months this year reduced US$5.3 billion compared to the same period of last year. — Photo nhandan.org.vn Viet Nam saw a year on year reduction of 3.5 per cent in textile and garment exports of the first two months this year to US$5.3 billion due to the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. According to the Viet Nam National Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex), of which, yarn exports fell 16 per cent to $512 million while clothes dropped 2.3 per cent to $4.2 billion. The group stated that the supply of input materials for the domestic garment industry had been resumed and would be sufficient for the manufacturing demand in March and April. However, the sector is facing the risk of reduced global demand for garment products due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which is expected to affect orders and prices in the coming months. Vinatex managing director Cao Huu Hieu said this pandemic had caused a lot of difficulty for the domestic textile and garment industry’s production and business but it would be an opportunity for the textile and garment enterprises to look back themselves and restructure their production… Read full this story

