Việt Nam women No 35 in world, top in ASEAN

Việt Nam women’s football team has retained its dominance in the region. Photo thethaovanhoa.vn HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam national women’s football team has fallen three places in FIFA’s March world ranking but still tops ASEAN region. A two-leg loss of 7-1 to Australia in the Tokyo Olympics’ playoff cost Việt Nam eight points and dropped them to No 35. The US still dominate the world, followed by Germany and France. The ranking puts Việt Nam at No 6 in Asia, with Australia, North Korea and Japan making up the top three. The Southeast Asian Games champions Việt Nam are still No 1 in Southeast Asia. Thailand are second with Myanmar and the Philippines close behind. VNS

