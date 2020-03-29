Việt Nam women’s football team has retained its dominance in the region. Photo thethaovanhoa.vn HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam national women’s football team has fallen three places in FIFA’s March world ranking but still tops ASEAN region. A two-leg loss of 7-1 to Australia in the Tokyo Olympics’ playoff cost Việt Nam eight points and dropped them to No 35. The US still dominate the world, followed by Germany and France. The ranking puts Việt Nam at No 6 in Asia, with Australia, North Korea and Japan making up the top three. The Southeast Asian Games champions Việt Nam are still No 1 in Southeast Asia. Thailand are second with Myanmar and the Philippines close behind. VNS
- World War III - Islamic Middle East Terrorism - Petroleum Business
- Top 50 Women Quotations
- Women and Marital Issues According to Internet
- Women - A Girl Needs Cash
- Women 40 And Fabulous - The Good, Bad And Ugly Of Turning The Big Four Oh!
- Heart Disease Is Now the Number One Killer of American Women
- Tips On Preventing Hypertension In Women
- Where Are You Women?
- Women and Stress in Our Modern World
- Women's Issues and Rights
Việt Nam women No 35 in world, top in ASEAN have 191 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 29, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.