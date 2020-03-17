Việt Nam suspends visas for foreign travellers starting Wednesday

A tourist completes health check procedures at Hà Nội’s Nội Bài International Airport. —Photo vietnamnet.vn HÀ NỘI — In light of coronavirus spread concerns, Việt Nam will temporarily suspend visa issuance for foreigners entering the country for a period of 30 days starting Wednesday (March 18), Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc said. Speaking at the conference on novel coronavirus (COVID-19) prevention and control on Tuesday, the Vietnamese Government leader said cases of visa exemption or those travelling for special purposes will have to be certified as negative to the virus. The certificate must be issued by the competent authority of the host country and approved by Việt Nam. The measures do not apply to people travelling for diplomatic or official purposes. Those entering must undergo medical checks according to regulations, he said. All travellers from outside Việt Nam, both foreigners and overseas Vietnamese living or transiting in ASEAN countries in the past two weeks, will face a 14-day quarantine at centralised facilities, the Ministry of Transport has said. In the urgent document sent to the Vietnam Aviation Department, the ministry asked airlines to notify passengers who are considering buying international flight tickets to Việt Nam. The ministry also required… Read full this story

