Việt Nam should be prepared for what comes next: Deputy PM

Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam on Friday warned about the risks of COVID-19 spreading from hundreds of thousands of people who have entered Việt Nam since earlier this month, including returning Vietnamese nationals, and requested relevant bodies and the public to stay alert and carry out strict quarantine protocols. Chairing a meeting of the National Steering Committee for the prevention of acute respiratory infections caused by the new strain of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Hà Nội Friday morning, Đam said it was essential that the committee correctly assessed the seriousness of the epidemic in the country at this point of time. "It's important for Việt Nam to continue enforcing aggressive measures to fight the virus," he said. "Grassroots healthcare units need to be aware of the situation in their areas, and the military needs to be updated of cases that need to be quarantined and digitalise…

