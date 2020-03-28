Việt Nam reports five more COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 174

Fifty one COVID-19 patients test negativeFamous Facebooker discovered posting unverified COVID-19 newsSix more cases of COVID-19 confirmed, bringing country’s total cases to 169Overseas Vietnamese feeling the heat amid the global pandemicMoLISA proposes $843m bailout package for businesses during COVID-19 Bạch Mai Hospital in Hà Nội has been locked down. A total of 11 COVID-19 patients have been confirmed as connected to the hospital. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Tùng HÀ NỘI — Five more Vietnamese people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the country’s total number of cases to 174, the Ministry of Health confirmed on Saturday evening. Three of them are connected to Bạch Mai Hospital in Hà Nội, which has been locked down after eight people at the hospital – including two nurses, two patients, two patients’ relatives and two water delivery workers – tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. They bring the total number of COVID-19 cases relating to the hospital to 11. The 170th case is a Vietnamese man, 27, living in northern Ninh Bình Province’s Kim Sơn District. On March 20, he took his father to Bạch Mai Hospital for emergency treatment. On March 20-22, he went to the hospital’s canteen five times to buy food and eat there. On March 22, he… Read full this story

