A medical worker sprays sanitiser at a collective quarantine area. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health on Sunday night announced seven more SARS-CoV-2 infections, adding to the 12 announced earlier the same day. Sunday’s 19 new infections are the largest single-day rise in the country and bring the total to 113. The seven announced in the evening, all Vietnamese nationals, were in Hà Nội. The 107th patient was a 25-year-old woman and is the daughter of the 86th patient, who was one of two nurses at Bạch Mai Hospital who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Friday. The other six patients were all quarantined upon arrival in Việt Nam. The 108th patient was a 19-year-old man studying in the UK. He returned to Việt Nam on Wednesday on Vietnam Airlines flight VN054 on seat 3K. The 109th patient was a 42-year-old male university lecturer in the UK. He returned to Việt Nam on March 15 on Thai Airways flight TG560 on seat 37E, after transitting through Bangkok. The 110th patient was a 19-year-old student in the US. He returned to Việt Nam on March 19 on Japan Airlines flight JL571 on seat 1A, after transiting through Japan. He contacted a person who… Read full this story

Việt Nam records largest increase in new coronavirus infections have 290 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 22, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.