Strengthening the prevention of COVID-19 for the elderlyVietnam Airlines suspends all two-way international flights until April 30Coach Park takes Vietnamese lessons during COVID-19 pandemicStricter measures in response to COVID-19Finance ministry to reduce some securities service fees Hải Phòng Port in the northern city of Hải Phòng. From the beginning of this year to mid-March, Việt Nam posted a trade surplus of nearly $2.74 billion. Photo enternews.vn HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam recorded a trade surplus of US$900 million during the first half of March, resulting in a nearly $2.74 billion trade surplus for the country by mid-March amid the development of the COVID-19 pandemic. Statistics released from the General Department of Customs show that the country raked in $11.2 billion from exports during the first half of February while spending $10.3 billion on imports. By mid-March, the country’s trade turnover hit $97.85 billion, up 4.4 per cent year-on-year. Of the total, exports amounted to $50.29 billion, a yearly hike of 7 per cent while imports were at $47.55 billion, 2 per cent higher than the same period last year. Experts said that in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, these positive figures will encourage export enterprises to continue to overcome current challenges,… Read full this story

Việt Nam racks up $900m trade surplus by mid-March amid COVID-19 epidemic have 290 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 19, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.