HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc on Thursday wrote to leaders of ASEAN countries and New Zealand proposing the 36th ASEAN Summit, the ASEAN-New Zealand Summit and related meetings, initially scheduled for April 8-9 in Việt Nam’s Đà Nẵng City, be postponed until the end of June. In his letter, PM Phúc said Việt Nam has basically completed organisational work for the events, but the postponement is necessary due to the COVID-19 pandemic spreading in the region and the world. The Vietnamese Government leader expressed thanks to the countries for working together with Việt Nam to promote the building of a cohesive and responsive ASEAN Community. He said with resolve and joint efforts, solidarity and mutual compassion, the ASEAN Community will stand firm in the face of challenges, ensure a peaceful life for its people and prosperous development of its member countries. Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyễn Quốc Dũng handed over the PM’s letter to the Ambassadors of ASEAN countries and New Zealand at a meeting in Hà Nội on Thursday. The Deputy FM called on ASEAN countries to push ahead with efforts to maintain co-operation and connection, and promote the spirit of a cohesive and responsive… Read full this story

Việt Nam proposes postponing 36th ASEAN Summit and related meetings have 308 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 20, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.