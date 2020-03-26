Viet Nam gains higher exports to Canada and Mexico partly due to CPTPP

Viet Nam has gained high growth rate in exports to Canada and Mexico partly due to the CPTPP. Photo baodautu.vn Viet Nam has taken full advantage of the CPTPP to gain strong growth in exports to Canada and Mexico, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT). These are the two CPTPP (Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership) members that have not yet signed bilateral free trade agreement (FTAs) with Viet Nam. In the first two months of this year, Viet Nam’s exports to Canada rose by 20.39 per cent to US$578 million year on year. With over 37 million people, a high standard of living and an urbanisation rate at 80 per cent, Canada is considered a potential market for many key export items of Viet Nam, including textiles, footwear, seafood, tea, pepper, cashew nut, coffee and wooden furniture. During the first two months, textile and apparel export value reached more than $100 million, up 5.86 per cent year on year. The export value of mobile phones and accessories surged by 104.22 per cent to $122.09 million compared to the same period last year. Other products with strong growth in exports included the group of iron and… Read full this story

