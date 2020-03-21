Việt Nam confirms two new coronavirus infections, bringing total to 94COVID-19 in the eyes of locals and expatsHà Nội plans large-scale testing to prevent COVID-19ASEAN, EU strengthen cooperation fight against COVID-19Việt Nam reports 91 COVID-19 cases A view of a field hospital in HCM City. The Ministry of Health has confirmed a male patient, living in Ward 9 in Đà Lạt City, Lâm Đồng Province as the 92nd case of COVID-19 in Việt Nam on Saturday. — Photo dantri.com.vn HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health has confirmed a male patient, living in Ward 9 in Đà Lạt City, Lâm Đồng Province, as the 92nd case of COVID-19 in Việt Nam on Saturday. The 21-year-old patient is an international student in France. On March 16, he travelled from Paris, France to Doha, Qatar on Qatar Airways flight QR40, row 29, and then on Qatar Airways flight QR970, seat 18D, to Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City on March 17. Upon entry, the patient did not display any symptoms of COVID-19 and was sent to the isolation area in District 12, HCM City. On March 17, the patient suffered a fever, sore throat and dry cough and was transferred to… Read full this story

Việt Nam confirms 92nd COVID-19 case have 319 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 21, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.