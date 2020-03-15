Veteran Hanoi artist’s photo book keeps Vietnam’s glorious art scenes

For 20 years, the Hanoi-born photographer had traveled to many places across Vietnam to portray celebrities in diverse fields. The 150 photos in black and white were taken by Ha Tuong between 1975 and 1995. They show not only the images of renowned Vietnamese artists and celebrities, but also rare moments in their daily lives, from a cozy performance of Ca Tru or ceremonial singing by late artisan Quach Thi Ho, to the opening event of Nguyen Sang’s exhibition at the Vietnam National Museum of Fine Arts in 1984, the very first private exhibition of a painter in Vietnam. Photographer Ha Tuong at the debut ceremony of his book in Hanoi. The book also featured a private party at musician Thuy Kha’s house, attended by many well-known artists, including songwriter Trinh Cong Son and musician Van Cao who wrote Vietnam’s National Anthem. Musician Thuy Kha told VOV, “Ha Tuong’s photos are a treasure trove full of images of an entire generation of artists. The album is invaluable as it has recorded many almost impossible to capture moments.” Ha Tuong has taken the portrait of most of Vietnam’s prominent figures in every field, from artists, news reporters, painters, film makers; to… Read full this story
