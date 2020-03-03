The events attract the participation of 100 people from 15 ethnic minorities groups from 12 Northern localities, students from the Northwestern College of Art, Culture, Dang Lam Secondary School (Hai Phong city) and the Hanoi University of Culture and the personnel from the Vietnam People’s Navy.

Various cultural activities will be held during the month.

The one-month long program features a music show highlighting the beauty of flowers in the Northwestern region, landscapes and ethnic minority people in Son La province. Participants will have an opportunity to enjoy special dishes made by the Thai ethnic women, learn more about traditional culture and art of ethnic groups and participate in their folk games.

Organizers also plant a buckwheat flower garden to attract tourists.

On March 22, the Management Board of the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism will organize a ceremony to receive a nautical chart from Dang Lam Secondary School and the Logistic Office of Mission 6 under the Vietnam People’s Navy. The map will be displayed at the sea and island space at the village.

Especially, audiences will be entertained with songs praising national seas and islands, patriotism and the protection of national sovereignty over seas and islands.

