US-ASEAN summit called off due to COVID-19

|The ASEAN flag being raised beside the national flags of the ASEAN member states and the US Source: AFP
According to Reuters, after not attending the ASEAN conference in last November in Bangkok, Thailand, US President Donald Trump invited leaders of the 10 ASEAN countries to a summit with the US in Las Vegas on March 14 this year.
However, a senior administration official in Washington told Reuters that the US had consulted with ASEAN partners to make the difficult decision of postponing the summit.
So far, the US Department of State has yet to comment on the postponement of the summit.
According to data from the Vietnamese Ministry of Health, to date, there are 90,916 cases of COVID-19 infection, 3,124 deaths. 10,776 of infection cases were reported outside of China. In the US, the number of infected case and deaths has been 100 and six, respectively.
Earlier, in the evening of February 25 (Vietnam time), Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the preparations for the summit were proceeding despite the COVID-19 epidemic.
