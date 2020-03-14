Environment US$30.2 million to fund Vietnam’s climate-resilient project The Saigon Times Daily Saturday, Mar 14, 2020,16:52 (GMT+7) US$30.2 million to fund Vietnam’s climate-resilient projectThe Saigon Times Daily A farmer works in his paddy field, which faces a severe shortage of water. The Green Climate Fund, under the United Nations Development Program, has approved aid worth US$30.2 million for Vietnam’s climate-resilient project – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Green Climate Fund, under the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), has approved nonrefundable aid worth US$30.2 million for a project that will support climate-resilient agriculture amid climate change in the Central Highlands and south-central coast regions of Vietnam. At a recent meeting in Switzerland, officials from the fund made the decision, the local media reported. According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the project will be executed in six years, directly benefiting more than 222,400 people in the provinces of Daklak, Dak, Nong, Binh Thuan, Ninh Thuan and Khanh Hoa. The project will help modernize irrigation systems, improve water security and livelihood options, increase knowledge about climate risks and resilient agricultural techniques, and access climate advisories and market information. More than 335,000 people are expected to indirectly benefit from improved institutional capacities through training and… Read full this story

