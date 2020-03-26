International Union Berlin players agree to go without wages The Saigon Times Thursday, Mar 26, 2020,16:19 (GMT+7) Union Berlin players agree to go without wagesThe Saigon Times FC Union Berlin’s Marius Bulter celebrates scoring their first goal with Christopher Lenz January 18, 2020 – PHOTO: REUTERS BERLIN (Reuters) – The players at Union Berlin have agreed to go without their wages after the Bundesliga club said that the stoppage caused by the coronavirus pandemic had left it in an “extraordinary and difficult situation”. Like football around the world, the Bundesliga has been suspended because of the global health crisis, depriving clubs of much of their revenue for possibly months. “The first-team football department has agreed to waive their salaries,” the club said in a statement on Wednesday, although it did not say how long this would last. “The club’s managers and employees have also agreed to part-time working arrangements, which will also result in salary cuts. At the same time, we are pulling together to prepare for a full-time resumption of Bundesliga operations at any time.” Union Berlin were based in the former East Germany, went into the third tier following German reunification and were promoted to the Bundesliga for the first time last… Read full this story

