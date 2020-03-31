Unilever helps protect lives from COVID-19 pandemic

Unilever committed providing essential products to improve hygienic conditions and care for people’s health during the pandemic The company has committed VND50 billion ($2.17 million) to partner with the Ministry of Health (MoH) and the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) to enact initiatives that will protect people through hand-washing and surface-cleaning product donations and education programmes cultivating habits of personal hygiene. Unilever will partner with the MoH to widen awareness about hand-washing and surface-cleaning habits and disseminate essential information about COVID-19 to strengthen Vietnamese hygiene practices and help fight this and other diseases. Since March, the company has set up mobile hand-washing booths in big cities to facilitate and encourage regular hand-washing with a target to reach around three million people. Moreover, Unilever Vietnam has pledged to deliver goods weighing a total of 550 tonnes to more than 1.6 million people in need in 3,000 schools, hospitals, and isolated (remote?) areas, especially front-liners such as doctors, nurses, teachers, and volunteers. Unilever has set up mobile hand-washing booths across Vietnam to encourage regular hand-washing among local people during the COVID-19 epidemic These include personal care and hygiene items from Lifebuoy, Clear, P/S, and Closeup; home cleaning and sanitation products from Vim, Cif, and… Read full this story

