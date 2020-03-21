Europe News UK state to pay workers’ wages to stem coronavirus layoffs The Saigon Times Saturday, Mar 21, 2020,16:34 (GMT+7) UK state to pay workers’ wages to stem coronavirus layoffsThe Saigon Times Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak speaks during a news conference on the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London, Britain March 17, 2020 – PHOTO: REUTERS LONDON (REUTERS) – Britain’s government will pay a massive share of private sector wage bills to discourage bosses from firing staff as it resorts to war-time levels of borrowing to prop up the economy during its coronavirus shutdown. “Today I can announce that for the first time in our history the government is going to step in and help to pay people’s wages,” finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday. There was no limit on the size of the plan which the government will fund by selling more debt, as it will for other measures worth tens of billions of pounds rushed out over the past 10 days. Sunak also allowed businesses to hold on to 30 billion pounds (US$35 billion) of value-added tax (VAT), which they would normally pass on to tax authorities. “Combined with our previous announcements on public services and… Read full this story

UK state to pay workers' wages to stem coronavirus layoffs have 258 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 21, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.