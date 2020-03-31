International UEFA to discuss Champions League fate in Wednesday meeting The Saigon Times Tuesday, Mar 31, 2020,12:53 (GMT+7) UEFA to discuss Champions League fate in Wednesday meetingThe Saigon Times Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) football advisor and former footballer Luis Figo poses with the Champions League trophy in Rio de Janeiro PHOTO: REUTERS LONDON (REUTERS) – UEFA will discuss the fate of this season’s Champions League and its other competitions that have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic in a video conference meeting on Wednesday, European soccer’s governing body said in a statement. All UEFA competitions have been halted because of the flu-like virus that has killed around 37,000 people, while this year’s European Championship has been pushed back to 2021. “UEFA has invited the general secretaries of its 55 member associations to a video conference on Wednesday, April 1… to discuss options identified with regards to the potential rescheduling of matches,” UEFA said. Player transfers and contracts will also be discussed at the meeting, it added. UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said over the weekend that the current season could be lost if it is unable to re-start by the end of June, although he did not rule out extending it into… Read full this story

UEFA to discuss Champions League fate in Wednesday meeting have 290 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 31, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.