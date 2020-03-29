International UEFA president admits that current season may not finish The Saigon Times Sunday, Mar 29, 2020,16:51 (GMT+7) UEFA president admits that current season may not finishThe Saigon Times UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin during a press conference – PHOTO: REUTERS ROME (REUTERS) – The head of European soccer’s governing body said that the current season could be “lost” if it is unable to re-start by the end of June, although he did not rule out extending it into the next season. UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin told the Italian newspaper La Repubblica that there were a number of options for concluding the season, which has been brought to a halt around Europe by the coronavirus pandemic. “There is a plan A, B and C. The three options are to start again in mid-May, in June or at the end of June, if we don’t succeed, the season will probably be lost,” he said. However, he then added: “There is also the possibility of starting again at the beginning of the next, starting the following one later. We will see the best solution for leagues and clubs.” Ceferin has said the finishing domestic leagues was the priority, even if it meant playing behind closed doors. “It’s… Read full this story

