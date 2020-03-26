Americas News U.S. Senate passes US$2 trillion coronavirus relief bill The Saigon Times Thursday, Mar 26, 2020,11:43 (GMT+7) U.S. Senate passes US$2 trillion coronavirus relief billThe Saigon Times The U.S. Capitol Building as seen ahead of a vote on the coronavirus (COVID-19) relief bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 25, 2020 – PHOTO: REUTERS WASHINGTON (REUTERS) – The U.S. Senate on Wednesday overwhelmingly backed a US$2 trillion bill aimed at helping unemployed workers and industries hurt by the coronavirus epidemic, as well as providing billions of dollars to buy urgently needed medical equipment. After bitter negotiations, the deeply divided Senate came together and passed the bill by a unanimous 96-0 vote, which sent the massive stimulus package to the House of Representatives, which could vote sometime this week. President Donald Trump, whose top aides helped negotiate the bipartisan measure, promised to sign it into law as soon as it reaches his desk. “I will sign it immediately,” Trump told reporters on Wednesday. The massive bill – which would be the largest economic stimulus measure ever passed by Congress – includes a US$500 billion fund to help hard-hit industries and a comparable amount for direct payments of up to US$3,000 apiece to millions… Read full this story

