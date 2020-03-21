Trade U.S., EU yet to halt garment imports from Vietnam The Saigon Times Saturday, Mar 21, 2020,12:43 (GMT+7) U.S., EU yet to halt garment imports from VietnamThe Saigon Times Employees sew clothes by machine for export to the EU market at Duc Giang Garment Company in Hanoi. The U.S. and EU have not suspended garment imports from Vietnam – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Ministry of Industry and Trade has said that the United States and the European Union has not discontinued imports of Vietnamese textile and garment products due to the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, according to the HCMC Association of Garment-Textile-Embroidery-Knitting and some garment firms, purchasers in the EU and the U.S. were to temporarily stop importing textile-garment items from Vietnam for three to four weeks. The recent suspension and cancellation of several orders from the U.S. and EU were merely made by individual buyers due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Until now, the ministry has not received an official notice about import suspension from the U.S. and EU, confirmed the representative. Amid the fast-spreading pandemic, EU states on March 17 decided to close their borders for at least 30 days, as one of the drastic measures to slow the spread… Read full this story

