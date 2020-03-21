Nation Two locals returning from Europe confirmed as new coronavirus cases The Saigon Times Saturday, Mar 21, 2020,21:12 (GMT+7) Two locals returning from Europe confirmed as new coronavirus casesThe Saigon Times Passengers undergo entry procedures at Noi Bai international airport. Vietnam’s 93rd, 94th cases of Covid-19 are locals returning from Europe – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – An overseas student and a 64-year-old woman coming back to Vietnam from Europe have been confirmed as the country’s 93rd and 94th coronavirus patients today, March 21. The Health Ministry in a statement said that the two new patients travelled on the same flight SU290 when entering Vietnam through Hanoi-based Noi Bai International Airport on Wednesday. The Hanoi Center for Disease Control took their samples for testing and the results came back positive today. The 93rd case, who is studying in Hungary, is a Hanoian citizen, aged 20; while the 94th patient, residing in the northern province of Bac Giang, went to visit her child in the Czech Republic from February 29 to March 17. They are placed in quarantine and undergoing medical treatment at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi’s suburban district of Dong Anh, with stable health condition, according to the ministry. With these… Read full this story

