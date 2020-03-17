Asia News Two bombs explode outside Thai government office in Yala, wounding 18 The Saigon Times Daily Tuesday, Mar 17, 2020,17:27 (GMT+7) Two bombs explode outside Thai government office in Yala, wounding 18The Saigon Times Daily A car bomb scene is seen after an explosion in front of the government’s Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre in Yala, Thailand March 17, 2020 – PHOTO: REUTERS BANGKOK (REUTERS) – Two bombs exploded in front of a government office in Thailand’s insurgency-hit southern Yala province on Tuesday, wounding 18 people, a security official said. The explosions took place in front of the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Center (SBPAC), a Thai government body that oversees the administration of three mostly Malay-Muslim majority provinces of Narathiwat, Pattani and Yala where an insurgency since 2004 has killed some 7,000 people. SBPAC was hosting a government meeting on the region’s response to the outbreak of the coronavirus prior to the explosions. “The first bomb was a grenade throne to the area outside the SBPAC office fence to draw people out,” Colonel Pramote Prom-in, a military regional security spokesman told Reuters. “Then a car bomb about 10 meters from the first explosion went off. This was hidden in a pick-up truck where… Read full this story

