Trump moves to calm virus fears after first death on US soil

Countries and territories with confirmed cases of the new coronavirus as of February 29 at 17:00 GMT. — AFP Photo WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump urged Americans not to panic over the novel coronavirus on Saturday after the first death on US soil was confirmed, even as France ramped up its security measures by cancelling all mass gatherings. The virus has now hit 62 countries across the globe, prompting the World Health Organisation to raise its risk assessment to its highest level. Worldwide, nearly 3,000 people have been killed and about 87,000 infected since it was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year. Its rapid international spread in the past week caused stock markets to plunge to their lowest levels since the 2008 financial crisis over fears the disease could wreak havoc on the world economy. But global attention shifted Saturday to the United States, after authorities in the state of Washington confirmed the first fatality on American soil — and President Donald Trump hastily called a press conference to address fears. “We’ve taken the most aggressive actions to confront the coronavirus,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “Our country is prepared for any… Read full this story

