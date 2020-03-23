Hà Nguyễn and Hoàng Hồ Many Vietnamese people are preparing ingredients to make bánh trôi (floating cake) and bánh chay (small balls made from green bean paste wrapped in a shell made of glutinous rice flour) for Hàn Thực (Cold Food) festival which falls on Thursday, the third day of the third lunar month. Kicker: Different from the past, housewives make white trôi and chay cakes, many people now a day are interested in making colourful trôi and chay cakes to worship their ancestors. Photo suckhoephunu.vn Traditionally, Chinese people do not cook for three days from the third lunar day of the third lunar month, they only eat cold food to remember a hero named Jie Zhitui who lived in the 7th century BC. Legend has it that Jie was so considerate that to feed his starving lord, he cut flesh from his own thigh to make soup to relieve his hunger. His sacrifice was later forgotten until his lord wanted Jie back in the fold, so he started a forest fire to smoke him out of hiding. Jie refused to leave and died. The lord felt so aggrieved that he asked his troops to build a temple to Jie while asking local people not… Read full this story
- Hotel Gateway kicks off Rayalaseema food festival
- So Delhi announces 6th edition of Maggi Fusion 'Horn OK Please' food festival
- 10 quirkiest food festivals to start the day with a grin
- Giada de Laurentiis keeps her cool in two bathing suits as she takes break from food festival for relaxing beach day with daughter Jade
- Myanmar's central region to host ASEAN food festival in August
- Int'l food festival to feature chefs from five-star hotels
- Nigel Slater’s mushroom and dill tart and chocolate chip Bundt cake recipes
- Treat your taste buds at this festival featuring every dessert you can imagine
- Meera Sodha’s recipe for vegan chocolate, passion fruit and olive oil cake
- Int’l food fest serves up global flavors in Ho Chi Minh City
Trôi and chay cakes for Cold Food Festival have 336 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 23, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.