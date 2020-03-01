Dr Mathieu Nalpas. Photo courtesy of Family Medical Practice By Dr Mathieu Nalpas* It has been found that one in five travellers admit to having casual sex in foreign countries when they are travelling. This could be due to the excitement of being in a new place and having the opportunity to meet lots of other people, away from the rules and restrictions that are associated with home. Or it could be the consumption of substances such as alcohol and drugs that are often available in travelling communities that blur a person’s sense of responsibility and control. This combination puts the travelling community at an increased risk of sexually transmitted diseases (STD), and as some STD’s do not show symptoms for some time, it increases the risk that travellers can transmit STD’s to several people before realising they are infected. A further complication is when one is travelling, accessing healthcare services and screening checks may not be a top priority. A sense of moving from place to place and focusing on your travel plan, accommodation and meeting new people can make finding and scheduling an STD check seem difficult. Due to Việt Nam and other western pacific locations having the highest… Read full this story

Travel safe: sexual health have 256 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 1, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.