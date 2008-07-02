Transparency level of Vietnam’s property market up

A report on the transparency index of property markets has just been released by Jones Lang Lasalle group. Jones Lang Lasalle is a US property services group, which regularly provides ratings on transparency levels of property markets in the world. Based on reliable investigations, it rates property markets at 5 levels: very transparent, transparent, semi-transparent, low transparent and non-transparent. According to this year’s report, Vietnam’s property market has moved up on the scale to the low transparent level from the non-transparent in 2006. Director General of Vietnam Jones Lang Lasalle company Andrew Brown said, “We moved up the transparency index of Vietnam’s property market since Vietnam has made considerable improvement, especially as it has done a series of reforms to improve the legal environment of property investment and laws over the past 2 years.” Source: ANTD Translated by Thu Nguyen
