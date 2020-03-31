Trade Trade Ministry proposes resuming rice exports By Trung Chanh Tuesday, Mar 31, 2020,15:47 (GMT+7) Trade Ministry proposes resuming rice exportsBy Trung Chanh Local farmers are harvesting rice in the Mekong Delta. The Ministry of Industry and Trade has asked the prime minister for approval to resume rice exports on a monthly quota basis – PHOTO: TRUNG CHANH CAN THO – The Ministry of Industry and Trade has asked the prime minister for approval to resume rice exports on a monthly quota basis. Earlier, the Government ordered a suspension of rice exports, citing food security amid the coronavirus crisis. After a review of rice stocks in the country, the ministry sent a report to the prime minister on March 28, stating that rice exports should resume in April and May. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s report was cited by the Ministry of Industry and Trade in pointing out that apart from the volume of rice set aside for domestic consumption, rice from the 2019-2020 winter-spring crop that is available for export amounts to three million tons. Combined with the remaining stock from 2019, the figure reaches 3.2 million tons. According to the ministry’s calculations, with daily rice exports of 25,000 tons in… Read full this story

