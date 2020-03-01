Track-and-field athlete Nhat Hoang wins Victory Cup Awards 2019

Vietnamese athlete Tran Nhat Hoang has finished first in the Victory Cup Awards 2019, with voting for the awards closing at midnight on January 1.

Vietnamese athlete Tran Nhat Hoang

The 19-year-old athlete is a native of Khanh Hoa province and won the award with 31.4 per cent of all votes cast.

The SEA Games 30 in December 2019 marked the first time that Nhat Hoang had competed in the prestigious regional competition, winning three gold medals for the Vietnamese sporting delegation in the process. In doing so, Nhat Hoang became the sportsman to enjoy the highest number of medals wins in the Southeast Asian tournament.

Following this success, he has since stated that his next target is to win the right to compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Elsewhere, disabled athlete Cao Ngoc Hung finished second in the vote, with swimmer Tran Hung Nguyen in third place.

A ceremony during which the Victory Cup Awards 2019 are presented is scheduled to take place in Hanoi on January 15.

The high-profile annual awards are being jointly organised by the Vietnam Sports Administration, the Vietnam Television Cable Corporation, and the Vietcontent Sports Company, with the aim of honouring the nation’s best individuals and sports teams of the year. VOV