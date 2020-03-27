Tourism firms hibernate as Covid-19 fight rages

It is hard to imagine a tour company conducting no tours, but that is what happening to Hanoi Redtours these days. Hanoi Redtours has been in business for more than two decades and has never experienced anything like its present inactivity.Nguyen Cong Hoan, deputy director of the company, said that all ongoing tours and bookings have been canceled this month, even though the company has been offering discounts of up to 50 percent to attract customers amidst the pandemic.”We are hibernating, and no one knows when this period will end.”The company had targeted a first quarter revenue of VND120 billion ($5.1 million), but the accomplished figure was around VND50 billion ($2.1 million). Its six-month target will also be missed, Hoan said.”We’ll soon have to cut down staff salary and working hours.”Vietnam’s tourism industry as a whole is facing one of the most uncertain, challenging times as the Covid-19 pandemic wreaks havoc around the world.Within the country, after recording 22 days straight without any new cases, Vietnam has been recording a second wave of patients since March 6, dominated by Vietnamese and foreigners coming from the U.K, the U.S. and the E.U.This has resulted in the closing down of most tourist… Read full this story

