Tough sanctions against dishonesty and selfishness needed

The Saigon Times Daily

False statements or declarations by people coming to Vietnam from Covid-19-hit countries or regions are still few and far between, but the non-punishment control by authorities towards such people needs to be reversed, with tough sanctions hashed out to cope with the situation given the huge risk of community spread.

The past few days have seen several people intentionally falsifying statements to dodge epidemic quarantine measures by authorities such as health examinations, and compulsory quarantine or isolation.

In an unpopular case, a young woman who is working in Daegu, the epicenter of the Covid-19 outbreak in South Korea, returned to Vietnam last Tuesday but upon arrival at Tan Son Nhat International Airport, she stated that she came from Busan. After her return to her hometown in Binh Duong Province, the woman posted a status on Facebook, bragging about how she had outsmarted immigration officers at the airport to avoid being quarantined.

In another case, two other young women last Wednesday returned from South Korea, and stated that they came from Namyangju City. Authorities later found that one of the two had come from Daegu, only after they had visited several places in Vietnam, including Kien Giang Province.

Having learned of such incidents, the relevant agencies scrambled to locate and force those people into isolation on one hand, and order others in close contact with them to undergo medical checks, alongside additional preventive measures.

In all these cases, no punishment has been imposed on the people who falsified their statements, though their behaviors have caused big problems for State agencies and society, let alone concerns and panic among the public.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies in fighting the so-called infodemic have so far strictly tackled scores of people spreading rumors and misinformation about Covid-19, and imposed harsh penalties of VND10-12.5 million on each, including celebrities.

While the Government, local authorities and relevant agencies are doing whatever it takes to contain the coronavirus, which is going global, behaviors by dishonest and selfish people will further complicate the fight against Covid-19. They must be subject to harsh punishment.

The 2015 Penal Code in Article 240 allows for tough actions against such behaviors. Under the article, “those people who commit acts that spread dangerous infectious diseases in humans shall be liable to a fine from VND50 million to VND200 million or face a prison term of one to five years.”

While spreading misinformation is subject to tough sanctions, it is unthinkable that the behaviors of giving false statements that may put the community at risk are given any leniency. Actions must be taken now before those behaviors can multiply, now that thousands of people from South Korea may return to the country in the coming days to take shelter from the worsening epidemic in the Northeast Asian country.