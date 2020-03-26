Total COVID-19 patients in Việt Nam hits 148

International passengers have their medical declarations checked at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health on Thursday morning confirmed seven more COVID-19 patients, including five Vietnamese, one French man and one South African woman, bringing the country’s total number to 148. The 142nd case is a Vietnamese student in the US, 26, living in HCM City. He travelled from Texas on March 8 and transited to Taiwan after arriving at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City on March 10 on Eva Air flight BR 395, seat number 38A. He then visited family members at Bình Dân hospital, the US Consulate in HCM City and had contacts with some officials in Bình Chánh District’s Tân Túc Commune to register for temporary residency. His sample was taken to be tested on March 23 and he is being treated and under quarantine at Cần Giờ hospital. The 143rd case is a South African woman, 58, residing in Tân Sơn Nhì Ward in HCM City’s Tân Phú District. She travelled from Seattle of the US, transited to Taiwan, and took Eva Air flight BR395, seat number 48A, to Việt Nam on March 21 via… Read full this story

