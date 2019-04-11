TNG targets double digit growth in next five years

Based on collaboration opportunities arising with the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, TNG Investment and Trading JSC is confident to reach the annual growth of 15 per cent in the 2019-2024 period. TNG has set the target of 15 per cent annual growth in 2019-2024 Before the annual shareholders’ meeting of TNG is organised on April 21, the company’s Board of Directors released the target of an annual increase of 15 per cent in both revenue and profit for the next five years, 1.5 times higher than the previous plan for 2018-2022. In 2018, TNG reported a revenue of VND3.61 trillion ($156.96 million) and after-tax profit of VND181 billion ($7.87 million), signifying increases of 45 and 57 per cent on-year, respectively. This year, the company expects to acquire VND4.15 trillion ($180.4 million) in revenue and VND208 billion ($9.04 million) in after-tax profit. As of now, TNG signed contracts for orders until September this year. If the company maintains its current growth speed, it may reach VND4.5 trillion ($195.65 million) in revenue. Along with existing customers like Zara, Mango, GAP, and CK, the company has signed with names like G-III from the US, Imperal from Canada, and Chois from… Read full this story

