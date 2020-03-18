Traffic dropped heavily on the Tiki e-commerce platform According to iPrice Group, a privately-owned online shopping aggregator based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Shopee is the e-commerce platform with the highest traffic in Vietnam. Its traffic rose by 10 per cent to 38 million visitors compared to the previous quarter, recording the first increase after three quarters of decrease. Sendo reported some signs of slowdown with a 12 per cent drop to 27.2 million visitors. This e-commerce platform still ranked second, tailed closely by Lazada. In the last quarter of 2019, Lazada reported 27 million visitors, which is the first quarterly increase after three consecutive quarters of decline. The worst performance in the fourth quarter was reported by Tiki. From the second position in the fourth quarter of 2018, Tiki fell to the third position in the third quarter and dropped to the fourth in the last quarter of 2019. Traffic on the platform decreased by 32 per cent compared to the peak period in the fourth quarter of 2018. In 2019, Tiki raised capital twice, in June and December. Its major shareholders are still VNG (24.6 per cent) and JD.com (21.9 per cent), in addition to smaller investors like Ubiquitous Traders Pte., Ltd…. Read full this story

Tiki falling behind e-commerce competition have 276 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at March 18, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.