Thua Thien-Hue: Hundreds of students volunteer to fight COVID-19

Students help visitors fill out health declaration forms (Photo: VNA) Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) – Hundreds of students from the Hue University of Medicine and Pharmacy in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue have volunteered to join the nation’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19. At the Hue railway station – one of the medical checkpoints, a group of students from the university are working around the clock with local health officers, police and military forces. Whenever there is a departure or arrival, regardless of day or night, the task force is there to classify the flow of passengers, take their temperatures, and show them how to fill out health declaration forms and implement preventive measures like washing hands. There are three groups of students on duty every day. Each group has five students. Hoang Tran Sao Mai said that after receiving the university’s notification, many students had volunteered to take part in the anti-coronavirus campaign at Thua Thien-Hue’s checkpoints. “We are still young, so we want to contribute our efforts to the nation’s COVID-19 prevention. This is also an opportunity for us to apply what we’ve learned at school.” Rector of the university Vu Quoc Huy said close to 340… Read full this story
