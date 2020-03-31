Three more positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Vietnam

A medical worker is disinfecting the environment (Photo: VNA) Of those cases, one was a worker from Truong Sinh Co. Ltd and two others were related to patient No.124. The 205th patient is a 41-year-old worker from Truong Sinh Co.Ltd that supplies services to Bach Mai Hospital. The 206th is a 48-year-old man residing in An Phu ward, District 2, Ho Chi Minh City. He was driver of the patient No.124 and No.151. He is being treated at Cu Chi hospital for acute respiratory diseases in good health conditions. The 207th is a Brazilian man residing at Thao Dien ward, District 2, Ho Chi Minh City. He is husband of the patient No.151 and colleague of the patient No.124. He is also under treatment at Cu Chi hospital in good health conditions. Among the 207 cases, 57 have fully recovered. VNA
